D’Tigers head coach Alex Nwora has unveiled his final 12-man squad for the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China.

Captain Ike Diogu, Al-Farouq Aminu and the coach’s son, Jordan Nworah, top the list of players in the squad.

Others are: Stanley Okoye, Joshua Okogie, Udoh Ekpe, Michael Eric, Benjamin Uzoh, Zanna Talib, Vincent Nnamdi, Chimezie Metu and Ike Iroegbu.

D’ Tigers will feature in Group B of the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup alongside Argentina, Korea Republic and Russia. The foremost world basketball showpiece will start this Saturday

Nworah’s charges will face Russia on the opening day of the competition.

The West Africans head into the FIBA Men’s World Cup in great form after beating Montenegro 89-86 to win the 2019 Peak International Invitational Tournament in China.

D’Tigers Full Squad

Guards: Benjamin Uzoh, Ike Iroegbu, Josh Okogie, Jordan Nwora, Vincent Nnamdi

Forwards: Al Farouq Aminu, Stanley Okoye, Ike Diogu, Ekpe Udoh, Chimezie Metu, Talib Zanna

Center: Michael Eric