Nigeria’s D’Tigress forward Evelyn Akhator is boasting of Nigeria’s supremacy over Mozambique after the Nigeria women basketball national team recorded a huge won over their African counterpart although after been handed a scare in the first quarter where the Mozambicans lead Nigeria 19-18.

Akhator speaking after Nigeria’s 85 -51 win said newsmen that the Nigeria women basketball team have a birth right when it comes to facing Mozambique but acknowledged the challenge this time around.





She added that Nigeria’s D’Tigress will make the Olympics to join the D’Tigers who have earlier sealed their ticket.

Nigeria have won the last four straight meetings with Mozambique.

“It’s our birth right I always say that, I have been saying this since 2017 that’s it’s our birth right so we just too it back. Nigeria is meant to be in the Olympics both male and female. A big Congratulations to us, in as much as i am congratulating us I also know we are going to make it to the Olympics.”