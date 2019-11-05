<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria women basketball league player Evelyne Akhator is threading with caution after stating that Nigeria’s D’Tigress will not be taken their pre Olympic qualifying tournament opponents for granted ahead of the tournament slated for Mozambique between November 14 to 17.

Akhator speaking in a chat with newsmen following the release of a 12 man roaster for the pre Olympic qualifying tournament said the tournament won’t come easy for Nigeria because of the quality of opponent in Mozambique and Congo but states that the D’Tigress will also be ready to give their best to edge their group opponents.

“It’s a three days tournament so we’re just going to go there and do what we have to do and try to qualify for the next round in February.

“It’s not an easy tournament for us, Mozambique they are very good and again they are the host, same with Congo we’ve played them before and we felt it when we played Congo so it’s not an easy thing. So we just need to be prepared and ready to play whoever we meet after the group stage. We just need to do our best as usual.”