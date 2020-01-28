<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





D’Tigress forward Evelyn Akhator has revealed that the Nigerian team is gearing up preparation ahead of the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament next month in Belgrade.

The 24-year-old Flammes Carolo is optimistic that the African Champions has what it takes to book their place in this year’s summer Olympic games in Tokyo.





D’tigress last appeared at the Olympics back Athens 2004 where they failed to make an impression, but the team had since improved and reached the quarter-final stage of the 2018 FIBA world cup in Tenerife, Spain.

The French base played, however, said she’s looking forward to playing at the Olympics with Nigeria and believed the team surely do well.

“My only expectation is to secure a ticket to the Olympics. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I know we can do it as a team, God’s willing,” she said.