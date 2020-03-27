<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’tigress forward Evelyn Akhator has stated that she is happy and okay with the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games after the IOC gave official announcement to this effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic which ravaged the world and has brought every sporting activity to a halt.

Akhator speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said the pandemic was one no one was ready for and it spread has affected everyone citing the psychological effect as one that wouldn’t even benefit the D’Tigress of any of the players of the national team with the huge distractions and worries about safety that comes with it.





“Nobody was ready for this plague and we as athletes we don’t even know when this will be over and I pray it’s over soon. We were just hoping that the Olympics should be postponed because we are not ready to play basketball with all of these happenings. I think postponing it is a good thing.”