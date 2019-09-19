<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’Tigress forward Evelyn Akhator has revealed that it was her D’Tigress teammates that convinced her to come to Spain.

Akhator finally joined six-time Spanish champions CB Avenida for the new Liga Femenina de Baloncesto season.

The University of Kentucky product signed for the Salamanca-based side in May but could not join the team early due to problems securing a visa.

“My teammates in Nigeria have told me that Salamanca is a beautiful place, great for playing basketball,” she told tribunasalamanca.

“They have also told me that people here like Nigeria and I felt that connection.”

The 24 year-old added she will adapt to the weather in Spain and can’t wait to learn the language.

“I did not know that it was so cold but I will adapt and also Spanish is a language that I want to learn, so I am very happy.

“Salamanca is a city of basketball and I think I need to feel loved by fans, which is something that I have already noticed even before coming because many people contacted me through social networks.”

Akhator was selected by Dallas Wings in the 2017 WNBA draft, playing 15 times for the Texas-based side.

She moved to Russian side WBC Dynamo Novosibirsk in 2017 before joining Besiktas in Turkey in 2018.