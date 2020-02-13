<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s senior women basketball national team Forward Evelyn Akhator has expressed her delight following Nigeria’s latest progress recorded in the latest FIBA women’s world basketball ranking moving from 17 to 14 on the strength of the team’s impressive showing at the recently concluded Olympic qualifying tournament in Serbia.

Akhator speaking with newsmen expressed gratitude to God for what the team has been able to achieve within the last three years and revealed that it’s been a great feeling for the players too who are glad to be part of the team making this giant strides and hope to make history as a unit.





“We thank God for putting our name in the world map, nobody knew Nigeria three years ago but we kept pushing by every tournament we play and we kept going into the world ranking. I’m just glad we’re making history, we’re making name for the country representing the country. And I believe people should keep watching while we make history.”