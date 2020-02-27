D’Tigress Evelyn Akhator’s Flammes Carolo Basket have advanced to the Quarter-Finals of the 2019/2020 EuroCup Women Basketball.
The French side managed to complete a double over their opponents as they saw off CCC Polkowice 83-73.
D’Tigress Olympic-bound star, Evelyn Akhator who joined the France team less than 3-months ago completed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and 1 assist, while Endy Miyem and Giorgia Sottana had great shooting nights with 17 and 15 points, with Kim Mestdagh netting 14 points.
Flammes Carolo women won the first quarter, 32-16, and lost the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarter, 13-15, 20-21 and 18-21.
Nigeria sealed a ticket to Tokyo 2020 at the recent FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, with Akhator playing a major role.