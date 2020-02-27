<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





D’Tigress Evelyn Akhator’s Flammes Carolo Basket have advanced to the Quarter-Finals of the 2019/2020 EuroCup Women Basketball.

The French side managed to complete a double over their opponents as they saw off CCC Polkowice 83-73.

D’Tigress Olympic-bound star, Evelyn Akhator who joined the France team less than 3-months ago completed a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and 1 assist, while Endy Miyem and Giorgia Sottana had great shooting nights with 17 and 15 points, with Kim Mestdagh netting 14 points.





Flammes Carolo women won the first quarter, 32-16, and lost the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarter, 13-15, 20-21 and 18-21.

Nigeria sealed a ticket to Tokyo 2020 at the recent FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, with Akhator playing a major role.