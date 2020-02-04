<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s women national basketball team forward Evelyn Akhator has stated that the D’Tigress will be ready for the challenge of playing and competing at the Olympic qualifying tournament which starts on Thursday in Belgrade, Serbia as the D’Tigress seek qualification for the women basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics.

Akhator speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team is taking one step at a time and doing their best possible to come together as a unit strong enough to challenge in Belgrade.





She thereafter stated boldly that Nigeria will be ready to face USA, Serbia, and Mozambique; teams drawn alongside Nigeria.

“We’re just taking one step at a time, we’re just doing our possible best to practice, come together play and just get to know each other more you know we’re coming from our various teams oversee that’s what we are doing and I believe at the end of the day we’re going to be ready to play Mozambique, Serbia, and USA.”