



Nigeria’s D’Tigress and Flammes Carolo of France forward Evelyn Akhator has stated that she is sure of the ability of the Nigeria women basketball national team to compete and stand their own against any team after drawing what she described as the toughest group of the Women basketball events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Akhator speaking in a chat highlights the enormity of the task for anyone to make it out of the group and also talked up the chances of Nigeria’s D’Tigress which she stressed have shown and earned her place among the very elites in world women basketball. She added that games in the group will be very interesting.





“Our group is the toughest you know having USA, having France and the host country in our group, I will say it’s really going to be interesting games. They are games that cannot be ignored especially having we Nigeria in the group, People love watching us now you know coming from the scratch all the way down up. But we just have to prepare, get ready and see what happens.”