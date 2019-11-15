<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’Tigress started their FIBA Africa Pre-Olympics Qualifiers on a winning note after strolling over DR Congo, 20-0 points.

The Coach Otis Hughley side performed a walk over formality over DR Congo who failed to show up for the competition holding in Maputo, Mozambique.

Currently ranked first in Africa and 16th in the world, the team shot to the top of group A with one match to go.

The reigning African Champions will now shift their attention to their last group game against Mozambique on Saturday after booking an automatic semi-final ticket.

Winners of the semi-final encounters will qualify for the Olympics Qualifying Tournament to be held next year.