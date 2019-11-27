<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

African Champions D’Tigress will battle host Serbia, 17 times Olympic Champions as well as Mozambique in the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The draw for the qualifying tournament was done, Wednesday, revealing the four groups of the qualifying tournaments.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress reached the final FIBA WOQT after a successful campaign at the African WOQT held in Mozambique.

The tournaments will be held in Serbia, France, China and Belgium.

The groups for the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2020 are set! ✅ Which teams do you see qualifying through the #FIBAOQT to book their ticket to #Tokyo2020? 🎟 (The top 3 teams from each tournament will qualify, USA/Japan will advance regardless of their results) pic.twitter.com/tmlMiEP0wS — FIBA (@FIBA) November 27, 2019

The top 3 teams from each tournament will qualify, USA (world champions) and Japan (the Olympic Games host) will advance regardless of their results.