The Nigeria women national basketball team, D’Tigress on Sunday defeated hosts Senegal in the final of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket to win their fourth continental title. - 108

African Champions D’Tigress will battle host Serbia, 17 times Olympic Champions as well as Mozambique in the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The draw for the qualifying tournament was done, Wednesday, revealing the four groups of the qualifying tournaments.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress reached the final FIBA WOQT after a successful campaign at the African WOQT held in Mozambique.

The tournaments will be held in Serbia, France, China and Belgium.

The top 3 teams from each tournament will qualify, USA (world champions) and Japan (the Olympic Games host) will advance regardless of their results.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories