The Senior Women’s National Basketball Team D’Tigress will start their FIBA women’s World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday, 22nd of September at the Arena Santiago Martin, San Cristobal De La Laguna, Spain.

D’Tigress will be facing what may likely be their toughest game on paper in the group stage against an Australian side who are ranked 4th in the latest FIBA ranking.

According to the recently released fixtures by Federation of International Basketball Associations, the Sam Vincent tutored team currently ranked 37th in the world and 5th in Africa will face world’s number 7, Turkey on the 23rd of September at the Arena Quico Cabrera, Santa Cruz De Tenerife in their second game.

With the 24th set aside as match free day, D’Tigress will resume hostilities against Argentina who are currently ranked 15th in the world.

Meanwhile, the Engr. Musa Kida led Nigeria Basketball Federation has announced Atlanta, Georgia, USA as camp site for the D’Tigress World Cup preparation.

Kida called on corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals to support the Federation financially to ensure that the girls are adequately prepared for the challenges ahead.

The provisional list of invited players for the second ever World Cup appearance is expected to be released soon for the tournament coming few months after the men’s FIFA World Cup.

It is on record that the NBBF recently reviewed the membership of the management and coaching crew of the Men and Women’s National Teams to enhance their efficiency.

The Federation confirmed that 2017 Afrobasket women winning coach, Sam Vincent will be leading the team to the World Cup while head coach of First Bank Women’s basketball club of Lagos, Peter Ahmedu, retains his position as the assistant coach alongside former Nigerian international, Mactabene Amachree (General Manager).

Sola Shomala (First Deep Water, Nigeria) was brought in to replace coach Ochuko Okworogun who was affected by the slight change.

Nigeria qualified for her first World Cup in 2006 but failed to win any game and were eliminated from the group stage.