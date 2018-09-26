The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has called on the senior Women’s basketball team the D’Tigress to give him a birthday gift of a FIBA World Cup quarterfinal ticket.

Dalung, who is in Tenerife Spain to cheer the players made the request while congratulating the team on their superlative performance at the FIBA Women’s World Cup.

On Tuesday, D’Tigress set a new record by becoming the first African team to win two World Cup games back to back.

They beat 15th ranked Argentina by 75-70 points in their last Group match and upset Turkey 74-68.

After their game on Tuesday, Barrister Dalung commended the team for making Nigeria proud.

You are worthy ambassadors of our country Nigeria and we are very proud of you.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari sends his blessings and support. The federal government will also throw its weight behind you to spur you to enviable heights in this competition. You have done what no African team has done in a basketball World Cup and this goes to show your determination and hard work to excel where others have failed.

“The good people of Nigeria will continue to support and pray for you as you embark on a journey of yet another milestone. I wish you success as you take on Greece in a quarterfinal qualifier this afternoon,” Dalung said.

Barrister Dalung also praised the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation led by Engr Musa Ah Kida for their innovative turnaround of the federation which has seen them breaking barriers in basketball.

Coincidentally, the Minister celebrates his 54th birthday today and will be at the Quico Cabrera Arena in Santa Cruz de Tenerife at 2pm to cheer and celebrate with D’Tigress.