<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will now face hosts Mozambique in the FIBA women’s basketball Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Nigeria was scheduled to play DR Congo on Thursday, but tiny African Nations pulled out of the qualifiers due to a lack of funds.

This means Nigeria and host Mozambique are now through to the semi-finals but will play each other in the final group game to decide the winner of the group.

Nigeria ranked 1st in Africa and 16th in the world by FIBA are the favorites to win the qualifications series and also picked an Olympic ticket.