Nigeria women national basketball team forward Evelyne Akhator has expressed her delight at Nigeria’s Olympic qualifying tournament’s draw after been grouped alongside world champions USA, Serbia and Mozambique.

Akhator speaking in a chat with newsmen said it really is a good draw for Nigeria with an opportunity for more qualification hopes with already qualified USA been in the group with two spots still up for grabs like every other groups.

She added that the USA tie is one she has always also wanted for the D’Tigress.

“It’s really a good draw for us, I mean I like it. In as much as I have been wanting to be in the same group with USA, I think it’s really good for us to be grouped alongside with Mozambique and Serbia.

“It means that we have a better opportunity to become number two in as much as we only need one win, but we need two wins for us to be assured that we are in to avoid shocks of our life.”