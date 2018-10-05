



Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress are the biggest movers in the latest FIBA World Ranking released on Friday.

The reigning African Champions, D’Tigress, moved up 15 places from 34th to 19th. The Otis Hughley’s girls have also retained their second place in Africa behind Senegal who are now ranked 17th in the world.

D’Tigress amassed 76.6 points as the second best team in Africa.

Belgium, China, Japan and Latvia are the other countries who moved up in the latest ranking just as the D’Tigress.

D’Tigress finished as the eighth best team at the just concluded 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife Spain, where they won three games and lost four.

Angola dropped to third position in Africa and 20th in the world ranking, churning 75.6 points. Mozambique dropped two spots to fourth place to be ranked 27th best team in the world while Mali lost two spots to finish as the fifth best team in Africa and 40th in the world.

Other countries in the African top ten are Cameroon (43rd in the world), Cote D’ Iviore (53rd in the world), Egypt (55th in the world) Guinea (61st in the world) and Democratic Republic Of Congo (65th in the world).

In the world ranking, USA remains the top team and they are followed by Spain, Australia, France and Canada in the top five. Turkey, China, Serbia, Brazil and Japan completes the top ten.