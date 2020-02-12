<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, climb up three places to 14th position in the latest FIBA World Ranking.

The ranking was released on Wednesday and published on FIBA’s official website.

D’Tigress’ rise in the ranking was as a result of their impressive outing at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier in Belgrade, Serbia.

Reigning African champions, D’Tigress, topped continental rivals Mozambique before narrowly losing to world champions USA and Serbia.





USA maintains their status as number one in the world while Australia, Spain, Canada and France are second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The February ranking update is the final one ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament draw and will be used to determine the seeding. The draw ceremony is set to take place on March 21, 2020.

And the FIBA World Ranking Women will next be updated following the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.