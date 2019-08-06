<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leading Sports Merchandise giant in Africa, AFA Sports, have unveiled a new set of jerseys for the women basketball national team, D’ Tigress, ahead of their 2019 Afrobasket title defense in Dakar, Senegal from August 9.

The unveiling ceremony at the corporate headquarters of AFA Sports, the official kitting outfit for D’ Tigress featured members of the women’s team modeling the new jerseys to the admiration of the guests.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, said the jerseys were designed to suit the weather condition of the host country, Senegal.

He explained that the light texture of the jerseys would enable the players to excel in intense heat, saying a touch of African prints was also added to the jersey.

Udezue assured the players that the jerseys would aid them to their best performance, adding that all other attributes had been designed to make the team look smart on the court.

“The target behind the design is to make the players excel when on the court. It has been designed with the players’ comfort in mind so that they can give their best in all games. All other apparel has also been designed to help the girls perform to the best of their ability,” he said.

He charged the players to excel at the championship and focus on defending their title with total commitment, noting that the girls have what it takes to retain the championship again.

Udezue added that the Nigerian spirit of going against all odds would aid the team to win the African title back-to-back.

Captain of the D’Tigress, Adaora Elonu, who modeled the jersey with a teammate, Evelyn Akhator, praised AFA Sports for designing the jerseys and supporting the team since the outfit began sponsoring the team.

Elonu said that as an African brand, AFA sports has continued to excel in designing top-class sportswear.

The D’Tigress captain promised that the team would go to Senegal to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

“It will be a tough battle in Senegal but we are ready to give our best and retain the African title. The team has been training hard to be in high spirit and we can assure you that we will be in top form when the championship begins,” she said.

The D’Tigress are drawn in Group B alongside Cameroun and Tunisia at the championship.