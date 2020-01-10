<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Stockton Kings guard Gabe Vincent has signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, the organization announced on Thursday.

The 6’3″ who played for Nigeria at the last year’s FIBA World Cup was with Stockton last season, but has made progress in his play that sees him ranked sixth among all scorers in the G-League with an average of 23.4 points per game.

The 23-year-old is also one of the best long ball shooters in the G-League, converting on 42 per cent of his 10.5 attempts per game. Last season, Vincent hit 29 per cent of his threes on just 4.3 attempts, a big time leap for him. He has also 88 three point throws to leads the G-League.





Vincent also boasts a true shooting percentage of 63.4, another leap from his 47.2 mark last year.

He also averages 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes. His assists may seem low for someone who plays at the guard position, but Stockton is stacked with multiple capable ball handlers like Isaiah Canaan, Cody Demps, Kyle Guy and DaQuan Jeffries.

Vincent didn’t appear for Stockton in Tuesday’s 132-114 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but was at courtside to support his teammates.