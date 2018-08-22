D’Tigress forward Evelyn Akhator has joined Besiktas Women’s Basketball Team.

The Dallas Wings NBA draft signed a one year deal with Besiktas according to the official website of the club.

Akhator is currently with the D’Tigress squad in Atlanta, USA preparing for the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Tenerife, Spain which will hold from September 22 to 30.

She last played for Russia’s Dynamo Novosibirsk where she averaged 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The 23 year old was drafted by the Dallas Wings as the third overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

Akhator, a graduate from Kentucky University in 2017 also played in 34 games for the school during the 2016-2017 season averaging 15.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.