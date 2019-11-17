<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’Tigress took a bold step to pick a ticket to the Olympics Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in 2020 after beating host- Mozambique 57-48 points to go top of group A.

The reigning African champions dominated the first half 21-8, 17-11 to win 38-19points and will face Mali in the semifinals of the FIBA Africa pre-Olympics qualifiers.

Mozambique took the second half winning the third and fourth quarters by slim margins, 16-8, 13-11 but it was a case of too little too late as Nigeria stood their ground for a win.

The top performer for Nigeria was captain, Adaora Elonu who had 12 points, 1 assist and 9 rebounds.

Ezinne Kalu and Evelyn Akhator scored 12 points each as Akhator also emerged the highest rebounder for the team with a total of 12.

Head Coach, Otis Hughley said the game against Mozambique gave the team the opportunity to play together as a team since their Afrobasket win.

“We are focused on the bigger picture of picking the Olympics ticket which is the ultimate target for us as a team.”

Otis promised that the game against Mali in the semifinal will be different as they hope to take the pre-qualifiers one game at a time with the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo the ultimate target.