Newly appointed Head Coach of the Nigerian Senior Women’s Basketball team – D’Tigress, Otis Hughley, has warned the team not to give into distractions as they prepare for their first FIBA World Cup since 2006.

Hughley gave the crucial pep talk when he addressed the team in Atlanta shortly before their 96-92 win over Yellow Jackets PRO in a friendly game in the early hours of Monday.

“Don’t give in to those distractions because you are not going to be your best you can if you do. If you are not your best, it is a disservice to the gift God has given you.

“If you are not thinking about doing what it is you have been put on earth to do by representing who you are, your family and future, then you have been distracted,” Hughley said in a youtube video posted by Titans Basket.

The former Golden State Warriors assistant coach expresses his excitement over the opportunity to work with the team which he describes as “a bunch of talented professionals.”

“I am excited, I have coached a lot of players but that doesn’t matter. I can’t be more excited than I am now. I get chills while talking about this. I drove 6 hours here,” he said.

He also adds that to achieve World Cup success, it takes the effort of everybody involved as the world needs to know the full potential of the D’Tigress.

“They know you are here, they know you can play and that you are good, but they don’t know how smart you really are and they don’t know your potentials,” Otis stated.

The African champions are currently camped in Atlanta, Georgia and will face Argentina, Australia, and Turkey in Group B of the 16-team FIFA Women’s World Cup set to take place in Spain from September 22-30.