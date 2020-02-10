<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Assistant coach of Nigeria’s senior women basketball national team — D’Tigress, Peter Ahmedu, has hailed the team for giving a good account of itself after the team achieved its target of picking the ticket to the women basketball event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Ahmedu speaking with newsmen commended the efforts of the players in the last game played against USA where the team lost by just 5points and stressed that the team will get better when next they regroup.





He noted that the lapses have been identified and will be dealt with as soon as preparation for the Olympic games proper gets underway.

“The game between Nigeria and USA was a very competitive game. It was a very tensed game. I give kudos to D’Tigress and if we are in top gear in our full preparation towards the Olympics, the lapses which we have seen so far, the intensity, the team chemistry must come up together and that will take us to the next level.

So, we thank D’Tigress for a good outing here qualifying for the Tokyo 2020, we hope to do better when the training camp starts.”