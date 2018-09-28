Nigeria coach Otis Hughley has revealed his family survived death in a car accident which occurred hours before he guarded African champions D’Tigress to the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Tenerife, Spain, on Wednesday.

Nigeria edged Greece 57-56 to become the first African team to reach the last eight since the tournament was first hosted by Chile in 1953.

However, no one of Hughley’s family suffered any major injuries, according to the coach.

“I got a phone call and I remember my daughter was screaming franticly,” he was quoted as saying by AP after practice on Thursday.

“My wife’s neck and spine were injured. She already is a survivor of having an aneurysm, three massive strokes and had brain surgery. She had to learn to read and write all over again. She can’t work anymore.”

Hughley didn’t get much sleep but kept it from his team because he didn’t want it to be a distraction before the biggest game in the country’s history.

“You see the condition of the car, it’s totalled,” he said. “My mother-in-law, wife, two daughters and youngest son. Someone ran a stop sign and was going pretty fast.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike is expected to lead USA against Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday.

Ogwumike started all three victories in group play of the tournament, averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 56 per cent from the field, according to ESPN.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, the Americans will face Nigeria, a game that might have a little extra importance to Ogwumike, who is of Nigerian heritage.

The Nigerians’ uplifting run through this tournament so far no doubt means a lot to her, even if she and her US teammates will be trying to end that on Friday.

Nigeria forward Sarah Imovbioh will see a familiar face or two on the US sideline in the encounter.

Imovbioh played a year at South Carolina under coach Dawn Staley in 2015 to 16 after transferring from Virginia. She helped the Gamecocks to a 33-2 record, including a 16-0 mark in the Southeastern Conference. A’ja Wilson was a teammate.

“Never, never, never, never saw this coming,” AP quoted Imovbioh as saying of playing against her former coach and teammate. “It is family versus family. She’s like a parent to me. She took care of me while I was in South Carolina. She’s like family to me. I’m looking forward to this.”