Nigeria’s senior women basketball national team, D’Tigress took a bold step towards securing a 2020 Olympic Games ticket after recording a blowout victory against Mozambique, 85-51 points yesterday.

On the night that all the 12 players on the roaster scored at least two points, Promise Amukamara was the one who led the team with 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Rebound Queen, Evelyn Akhator picked up seven and scored nine points.

Team captain, Adaora Elonu had 10 points, four assists and three steals with 100 per cent records from her two points attempts, while Ezinne Kalu recorded 11 points and five assists.





Although, Mozambique started like a house on fire in the first quarter to lead Nigeria 19-18, heading into the second quarter, it was all about the Coach Otis Hughley led team immediately the second quarter resumed.

The team stepped up its game with some solid defensive play and full court press to frustrate their fellow African opposition, as they dominated the rest of the quarters, 23-9, 15-13, 19-10 to enjoy a 34-point victory.

Although the team has technically qualified for Tokyo 2020, a ticket will be officially guaranteed if U.S. beat Mozambique in the next group game tomorrow.

Elizabeth Balogun’s debut for Nigeria was rewarded with nine points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals after playing 16:25 minutes.

Nigeria will face host, Serbia, on tomorrow.