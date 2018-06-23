Anticipation is high as D’Tigers led by head coach, Alex Nwora, are returning to Nigeria to play on home soil and continue their superb start on the road to China.

They will be playing at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, between June 29 and July 1.

Due to the steady increase of talents from Nigeria as well as the organised recruitment of professional players of Nigerian descent, especially from the NCAA, the team’s success has continued to grow.

And following a strong performance in Mali, D’Tigers are looking ahead to book a place in the China 2019 edition.

The first leg of the qualifiers was held in Bamako, Mali, where D’Tigers became the third team to boast a 100 per cent winning record in Africa.

D’Tigers won host nation – Mali, 82-59 blowout to emerge as leaders of group B. Returners like Ben Uzoh, a former NBA player who currently holds an NBA record with the Toronto raptors as the first rookie with a triple double, and Ike Diogu, the 4th pick in the NBA draft, will be expected to maintain high level performances that proved instrumental for the team in Mali.

Phase two of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers will begin on June 29 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.