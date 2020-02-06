<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Captain of Nigeria’s basketball national team D’Tigers Olumide Oyedeji has thumbed up the appointment of experienced coach Mike Brown for Nigeria’s Men national basketball team owing to the rich pedigree of the coach who has worked as associate head coach and assistant to top teams in the NBA.

Oyedeji speaking with newsmen, however, expressed reservation on the timing of the appointment which he feels the overseeing board of the NBBF should have made before now and not just few months to the Olympics which will be the immediate task for the coach.





“That’s a good one, I think he’s going to improve our technicalities and I believe he is going to come with his own technical crew that’s going to help him because basketball right now has gone a lot highly technical.

He’s been a champion, associate head coach at Golden state warriors, he’s been champion with San Antonio Spurs and assistant coach to former head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers talking about his coaching experience, there is no doubt. Kudos to Alex Nwora but this shouldn’t be coming three, four months to the Olympics.