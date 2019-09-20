D’Tigers have confirmed their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after beating China 86-73 at the FIBA World Cup game played at the Gyangzhou Gymnasium, China.

D’Tigers ranked 23rd in FIBA ranking following their amazing performance at the just concluded 2019 FIBA men’s World Cup in China, Nigeria’s D’Tigers are now 23rd in the latest ranking.

The Nigerian side picked up 2020 Tokyo Olympics ticket in China after the defeating Cote d’Ivoire and upset host, China, in the final of the classification games.

The latest World ranking shows D’Tigers moved up 10 places and emerged as the top in Africa, dumping Angola, Tunisia and Senegal to second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Out of the five matches played in China, D’Tigers won three matches against Korea Republic, CIV and China, but lost to Russia and runner up, Argentina.

D’Tigers have now qualified for three consecutive Olympic games on the bounce.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories