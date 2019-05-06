<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In its quest to adequately prepare the D’Tigers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has lined up multiple grade-A friendlies against the Dominican Republic and Canada for the team.

The D’Tigers will play a two-legged encounter against the Dominican Republic in Santo Domingo between July 19th and 25th before playing Canada in Quebec and Ontario between August 5th and 11th 2019.

According to arrangements put in place for the team, D’Tigers will open camp in the United States of America before moving to Canada.

Lagos will be the venue of the final phase of preparation with the Federation already in advanced talks with a yet to be announced World Cup-bound team for a 2-legged friendly.

NBBF President, Musa Kida, said that the Federation is determined to give the team the best preparation that it can afford to ensure that the team does the nation proud in China when the World cup starts in August.

“We have locked down 2 grade A games with the Dominican Republic and Canada who will both be at the World Cup. These games alongside those we are still planning to organize when the team comes to Lagos, we believe, will provide quality tests for the team,” he stated.

Kida revealed that though the choices of campsites in the USA and Canada have not been made due to quality of facilities, playing personnel and funds.

According to him, agreements have been concluded with the Canadian and Dominican Republic Basketball Federations for the games.

Meanwhile, the team is also registered to participate in a friendly tournament featuring some teams that will take part in the Mundial in China between 21st and 26th of August.

The Nigerian team led by Alex Nwora is drawn in Group B alongside Argentina, Russia and Korea with all its group games to be played in Wuhan. The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place between August 30th of and 16th of September 2019.