Nigeria has began to reap the rewards of D’Tigers and D’Tigress’ successes in international basketball with NBBF boss, Engineer Musa Kida and Sam Ahmedu getting appointment into top Federation of International Basketball Association, (FIBA) Committees.

Newsmen understand that while Kida was appointed into the Finance Committee of FIBA, Col. Sam Ahmedu, was named into the body’s Legal Commission.

Their appointments will run for a term of four years.

“I wish to thank all my board members for their support since we assumed office in 2017,” Kida said in a NBBF Press Statement.

“Without their support, all the successes we have achieved would not have been possible. The latest appointment is a recognition of what we have achieved as a board.

He added: “FIBA has continued to evolve and introduce more international competitions which means more money will be needed.

”I hope I can use my contacts to financially help FIBA which will directly and indirectly benefit Nigeria as one of the affiliated National Federations”.

On his part, Col. Ahmedu said being in the Legal Commission of FIBA would afford him the opportunity to contribute to the legal aspect of the game in an era where there are conflict between FIBA laws and that of the National Federations.

“Apart from conflict resolutions, the issue of eligibility of players would be one of my focal points to enable African teams to secure the services of their players born outside the continent,” Ahmedu, a lawyer and soldier was also quoted by the NBBF Statement.

Ahmedu is also a Central Board member of FIBA Africa and also President of FIBA Africa Zone 3 comprising Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Liberia and Niger Republic.