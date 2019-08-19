<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

D’Tigers players, in their last phase of their camping in Lagos ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, are distraught following the uncertainties surrounding their participation in the tournament tipping off 31 August 2019 in China.

D’Tigers are one of the 32 teams that have qualified for the World Cup that also serves as the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The best placed African team in the tournament automatically qualifies for the Olympics. Five teams namely Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Angola and Cote d’Ivoire are representing Africa at the World Cup.

Players’ distraught is because of the uncertainties surrounding their participation at the World Cup, due to lack of funds.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has not released funds for the World Cup, despite not funding the team’s qualifying tournament, though it promised to do so.

Musa Adamu, the team manager, who spoke on Sunday, revealed that the situation in camp looks gloomy as players felt neglected by the government.

“They are not happy. They feel neglected. They believe that if it is football, government will not treat them like this,” said Adamu.

“It is not that it is the basketball World Cup, but that the tournament also serve as 2020 Olympics qualifier. This is the more reason why government should provide the funds. This is the national team; the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has tried its best.

“The government should not leave the burden to the NBBF alone. The NBBF in the past two years has funded all national team assignments, both men and women, nothing from the government,” he lamented.

It will be recalled that D’Tigers are the first African country to qualify for the World Cup.