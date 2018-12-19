Nigeria’s D’Tigers will on March 16 in Shenzhen, one of the eight host cities of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, know her opponents at the the draw ceremony.

Prior to the draw ceremony, the sixth and final window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifiers is slated for February 18 to 26, as 26 countries battle for the final 14 places still on offer.

The final 14 sides will join the 18 participating teams that are already qualified.

They include tournament hosts China, Africa: Angola, Nigeria, Tunisia; Americas: Argentina, Canada, USA, Venezuela; Asia: Australia, Korea, New Zealand and Europe: Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Spain and Turkey.