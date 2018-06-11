D’Tigers head coach Alex Nwora has called up Nanterre Basketball of France player, Aminu Alade, and Lawal Olaseni of Scandone AV of Italy to his squad for this month’s 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Lagos.

Both players last featured for the D’Tigers at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

The D’Tigers will face Mali, Rwanda and Uganda in the third window of the qualifying series.

The pair are expected to strengthen the squad that already has captain Diogu Ikechukwu (Sichun Blue Whales, China) Uzoh Benjamin (CB Caballero De Culican, Mexico), Mbamalu Bryant (CD Vildivia, Chile), Zanna Talib (Ironi Nes-Zion’s, Italy), Emenago Obinna Clinton (Rouen Basket, France) and Mike Efevberha (Beirut Club, Lebanon).

Coach Nwora also handed invitations to nine new player to compete for places in the 12-man squad for the qualifiers.

The players include Omoerah Keith Sado (Baerum Basket, Norway), Braxton Ogbueze Jai (Charlotte University, USA), Nwora Jordan (University of Louisville, USA) Agada Caleb Apochi (Prat, Spain) and Okosun Augustine Obehioye (Sameji, Dominican Republic).

Others are London-based Jesse Adekoya, Attah AbdulAziz (JeanD Brebeau, Canada), Mehinti Tosin Idowu (Lavrio, Greece) and Moses Kingsley (Antwerp Giants, Belgium).

Meanwhile, D’Tigers will play four friendlies – a double header against Côte d’Ivoire and games against Gabon and Benin Republic.

The first two games against Cote d’Ivoire are slated for Abidjan on 23rd and 24th June, 2018 while on the 26th and 27th, D’Tigers will face Gabon and Republic of Benin respectively at a venue to be announced later.

D’Tigers will start their campaign against Uganda on 29 June at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos before taking on Rwanda and Mali on the 30 June and 1 July.