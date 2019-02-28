



Head Coach of Nigeria Senior Men’s Basketball team, Alex Nwora, has threatened to sue the Cameroon Basketball Federation (FECABASKET) for their match-fixing allegation against the D’Tigers.

According to a statement issued by the Nigerian Basketball Federation, Nwora slammed the FECABASKET and Cameroonians for allegedly blaming D’Tigers for wilfully losing to Côte d’Ivoire to aide the hosts qualification for the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup.

D’Tigers lost two of their three FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifier to Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal prompting talks of the games been fixed.

Nwora said such careless statement from the borne FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifier out of frustration capable of bringing the sport into disrepute should not be taken lightly by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA).

“If such is coming from Cameroon that is hypocrisy. Instead of employing average coaches, they should have gone for the best. They have a very good coach who I know very well, he is one of the best coaches and I learn most of the stuff from him.”

“I wanted to go undefeated, make history for my country. Do you how much Nigeria has for Cameroon to insinuate that we came here to sell a game? How much are they going to pay us? Who will pay us to sell a game?”

“These are professional players who make money. If they want to do something right, they should not blame their stupidity on these kids and Nigeria because these guys are professional.”

“If anybody is trying to question my integrity, my country and the people that I represent, that is an insult and this is the last time I want to hear that. If my name comes in, I will sue Cameroon or whoever does that.”