



Board member of Nigeria Basketball Federations Afolabi Oni has revealed the plans of the Federations to help the D’Tigers prepare adequately for upcoming FIBA World Cup in China.

Afolabi Oni who’s also the media manager of the Federations says the World Cup will clash with the 2019 African games where the Country is also expected to compete.

Afolabi added that the Federations has a lot of issues on their plate, with one of them the 2019 Nigerian basketball season, 2019 FIBA World Cup and the African games and the African games.

However, he’s optimistic the Federations will have to find a way around these issues.

“The World Cup event will clash with the 2019 Africa Games, where Nigeria is also expected to compete in the basketball event.”

“This will slightly affect our plans for both tournaments.

“The FIBA World Cup in China will clash with the Africa Games in Morocco. The World Cup will start on Aug. 31 and within that time there will be the African Games.

“But our team’s camping for the World Cup will first begin in the U.S., then continue in Nigeria, before finally ending in China, where Nigeria will participate in an annual basketball tournament before the World Cup.

“We also hope that D’Tigers will play some friendly games along the line,” he said. He concluded.