D’Tigress point guard Kalu Ezinne has demanded extra focus from her team mates as they start the second phase of their camping in Lagos today in preparation for the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

The 26 year old who plays for Vasa Akademia in the Hungarian league said their mission in Lagos was to finish the second phase on a high note in time for World Cup in Spain.

“I expect everybody to have a solid focus. We are ready to finish the second part of camp and get a solid defense going. I expect that everybody will come in and stay focused because the second phase of the camp is the most important.”

According to the former co-captain of the team, going by the statistics of the friendlies played during the first phase of their camping in Atlanta, the team’s offense has been great.

She expects that they can always get better with more warm up games lined up by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The 26 year old who played a pivotal role in D’Tigress’ emergence as African Champions in 2017 while speaking on arrival in Lagos said putting on the National team’s jersey and representing millions of Nigerians comes with a bit of pressure on any player which for her is normal.

“I do feel the pressure but at the same time, I know that my team has got my back. They can trust me and I can trust them and help me keep being a leader.”

Despite the recent appointment of Adaora Elonu as captain, Ezinne said she will continue to play her leadership role on the court and give her best to bring glory to Nigeria anytime she steps on the court.

“As a point guard, I have to be a leader on the floor, talk my team mates through and communicate”, she concluded.