Popular US rapper, Jermaine Cole, better known as J. Cole has played his first game for Rwanda Patriots, an African basketball team.

Recall that the rapper just dropped his sixth studio album “Off Season.”

The Rwandan team clashed with Nigeria’s River Hoopers and won with 83 – 60 points and the 36-year-old rapper made his first basket, a few minutes into the game.





Newsmen recall that the rapper began his career in basketball in Terry Sanford High School in North Carolina.

He made the team as one of the 10 call-back players in his sophomore year at St. John’s University.

According to his article featured on Players Tribune, the rapper disclosed that he had to give up his dream of being a professional basketball player for his passion, rap.