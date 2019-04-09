<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Basketball Referees Council (NBRC,) has elected new officers to run its affairs for the next four years in an election conducted in Kaduna on April 6, 2019.

Among those elected are the President and Secretary General of the council, Babatunde Popoola and Kawu A. Adamu.

Other elected officers are Gambo Musa, Ist Vice President, Emeka Odeh, 2nd Vice President, Laide Balogun, Assistant Secretary General, Galoji Abdullahi, Treasurer, Esther Bankole, Financial Secretary and Sani Bashir, Public Relations Officer.

Except for the 2nd Vice President, the Financial Secretary and the Public Relations Officer, all others were returned for a second term of four years.

In his reaction, Popoola said the election which was guided by the Council’s constitution will take the council to a new height.

The elected officials promised to give their best in order to move the council forward.

Present at the election were various dignitaries including the past president of the council, president of the Nigeria Basketball Technical Commissioners and other stakeholders.