



Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Babatunde Ogunade has stated that the Nigeria senior men national basketball team will be adequately fortified ahead of the FIBA world cup in China with the draws for the world cup slated for this coming weekend.

Ogunade speaking in a chat said the NBBF is very much aware of the difference in quality of challenge the world cup presents to that experienced in Africa and revealed that the NBBF have their plans for the national team so as to give room for more top basketball playing Nigerian players in order to raise the competition bar in the D’Tigers.