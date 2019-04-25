<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Augustine Okosun has set his sights on the D’Tigers final roster for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

Okosun who has been pivotal to Smouha SC’s impressive run in the FIBA Africa Basketball League campaign averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, believes winning the continental title can boost his chances of donning the national team’s colors at the upcoming 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

The 32-year-old who represented Nigeria during the First Round of the African Qualifiers is relying on a good performance in the ABL Final Four to increase his chances of making the Nigerian team’s final roster for China 2019.

“I will give everything to wear that jersey again. I hope they [coaching crew] get to see what I have been doing with Smouha SC and that I convince them I can be part of the team,” the Benin City native offered.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B, along with Russia, Argentina, and Korea for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and Okosun does not want to miss the fun.