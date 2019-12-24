<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of Nigeria’s senior men national basketball team Alex Nwora has stated that D’Tigers will keep working hard to be Africa’s leading side ahead of the coming year through the qualifiers to the 2021 Afrobasket.

Nwora who lead Nigeria’s world cup quest in 2019 with an Olympic ticket picked in the process said the work will be to keep making the team get better and keep looking out for stronger players that will help strengthen the team.

“I think we’re going to only keep getting better, it’s one of those things and we definitely have to come with our A game. If you let down, somebody is going to surprise you. So I hope we have enough time to prepare and hopefully get some of our stronger players to reinforce the team that we have and be able to keep leading in Africa.”