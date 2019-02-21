



Coach of Nigeria’s men basketball national team Alex Nwora has stated that he will be leading the D’Tigers out with one clear mission which is to represent Nigeria the best way possible ahead of the commencement of hostilities in the final window of the 2019 FIBA world cup qualifiers this weekend.

Nwora said in a chat that he isn’t one to lower the ante as he expects all the invited players to continue to ensure that they give their best and keep Nigeria’s unbeaten run through the qualifiers for the basketball world cup.

Nwora stressed that the team will do it best to keep Nigeria as Africa’s top team during the final world cup qualification window.

Nigeria secured her place at the world cup as the first nation to qualify during the third window in Lagos Nigeria last year.