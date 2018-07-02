Nigeria’s Basketball national team, D’Tigers, defeated Mali 93-53 in game three at the FIBA World Cup African qualifiers staged at the indoor Sports Hall of the National stadium in Surulere, Lagos with Jordan Nwora setting a new scoring record in the game.

Nwora recorded 36 points five rebound four assist and four steaks as D’Tigers extended their winning streak to six games.

Nwora’s feat was the highest score recorded by a Nigerian basketball player in a major tournament.

Ike Diogu who scored 24 points and five rebounds held the record until Nwora jnr, who’s the son of the team’s coach, surpassed it.

Kehinde Mehinti also added 14 points and five rebounds.

D’Tigers started off brightly winning the first quarter 22-15. In the second quarter D’Tigers led 47-25 while the third quarter it ended 71-44 in favour of the hosts.

The Nigerian team finished the qualifier undefeated after six games.