D’Tigress center, Aisha Mohammed, has revealed that the team will consolidate their stellar World Cup performance by retaining the 2019 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship in Senegal.

The defending champions are currently training at the indoor sports hall of the national stadium in Lagos and Mohammed stressed that they are putting in their all in training so as to get a good result in Senegal.

“Like all we do, we came out we play hard, we’re trying to help each other in camp, and in training, the coaches are really trying especially coach Otis.”

Despite resuming preparations a bit behind schedule, Mohammed said it will not be a problem as most of the girls had previously played together.

“We’ve been playing together since last year, we only have a few new players, like three of them and they are coming along real fine.

“We’re trying to help them so they can know the team better and build chemistry so we can win the championship and bring it back home.

“We already have the experience, it is not a new thing for us going to the Afrobasket, this time, we are going there to bring back the trophy.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I believe we are ready for them too, I believe they are also going to be ready for us, they want to take the trophy from us but we are not going to let them.”

Nigeria in 2017 beat Senegal in the final to lift the trophy, and with the championship to be hosted by last term finalists, the Senegalese team will be seeking revenge but Mohammed insists that the girls will be ready for the battle.

“We are battling it out here in training in preparation for what we will face over there, we are not even taking things easy for ourselves because we know what we will face there so we’re trying to help each other by fighting and doing everything we can do because we already know it’s not going to be easy,” she said.

Nigeria will face Cameroon and Tunisia in Group B while hosts, Senegal will seek to overrun Egypt and Ivory Coast in Group A.

Group C will see 2017 hosts, Mali take on Angola and Congo while Mozambique, Cape Verde and Kenya will have a face off in Group D.