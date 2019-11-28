<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Veteran D’Tigress player Aisha Balarebe has stated that the Nigeria women basketball national team have been handed a huge advantage in the race to pick a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games after been drawn alongside USA, Serbia and Mozambique.

Balarebe speaking in a chat with newsmen said the draws will hand Nigeria opportunity to test itself and compete once again with a bigger qualification chance.

She added, however, that the D’Tigress will also not take this chance for granted.

“Seeing the draw, I think it’s a good chance for Nigeria to move forward once again and take all the advantages, but we won’t take anything for granted. We’re going to go out there and compete as usual. We will go out there and put in our best by the grace of God.”