With 24 hours to the commencement of hostilities at the FIBA Afrobasket for Women in Senegal, the names of players that will do battle for Nigeria has been released.

The 12-man D’Tigress list has Akhator Evelyn, captain, Elonu Adaora, Ibekwe Ifunanya. Aisha Balarabe, Nyingifa Atonye, Macaulay Victoria, Amukamara Promise, Kalu Ezinne, Imovbioh Sarah, Ogoke Sarah, Edeferioka Elo and Nwajei Jasmine.

Most of the players were at the World Championship with few new faces added to the team.

The announcement was made by General Manager of the team Mactabene Amachree, who is also a former international. She expressed hope that the team would retain it’s title in Senegal.

According to her, Coach Otis and his Tigress are ready to Rumble in the Jungle of Senegal in order to defend their title.

“We feel we’ve addressed some of our weakness and our team has been upgraded from the World Cup roster with much room to grow as our WNBA Allstars are anticipating to join the Team when we qualify for the Olympics by his Grace,” she added.

The Afrobasket s also the beginning of the chase for 2020 Olympic first phase ticket, while second phase takes place in February next year.