<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former assistant coach of Nigeria’s men basketball national team Abdulrahman Mohammed has stated that things could have been a bit better for Nigeria’s D’Tigers if the team had gotten a more favourable fixture arrangement.

Mohammed speaking in a chat with newsmen in the wake of D’Tigers 108 – 66 win over South Korea yesterday said Nigeria could have benefitted more if the fixture had not been arranged with Nigeria facing Argentina and Russia back to back been countries that are more highly rated than Nigeria.

He said with a win yesterday against Korea, D’Tigers would have been able to build psychologically on this win against either Russia or Argentina.

“I don’t even know who did the fixture like this, you know the fixture didn’t favour us, perhaps they should have put South Korea in between maybe a win against Korea will actually boost our confidence towards playing any other of the bigger teams.”