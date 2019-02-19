



D’Tigers and newly contracted Rivers Hoopers player Abdul Yahaya has dismissed talks of been disappointed after his omission from the list of national team players that will prosecute the last window of the 2019 FIBA world cup qualifiers which begins on the 22nd February in Abidjan CIV.

The 2017 Silver medal winning Afrobasket participant with Nigeria’s D’Tigers said the decision on players invitation depends on who the coach wants to work with or play in his team at every point in time.

Yahaya told newsmen that good enough the coach eventually deemed it okay to have two home based players which doesn’t necessarily always have to be him.

He thereafter said he is sure he will still have his time and opportunity to play with the senior men national basketball team notwithstanding his omission or absence from the team at the moment.