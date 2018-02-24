Nigeria’s D’Tigers continued their impressive showing in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Africa Qualifiers on Friday in Mali with a 108-53 victory over Rwanda in their second game of the tournament.

Having defeated Uganda 102-86 points in their first game on Friday, the coach Alex Nwora-led side continued from where they stopped with a convincing 31-13 lead against the Rwanda in the first quarter of the game to announce their readiness for another victory.

The Nigerians who are all foreign-based also went into the second half with full determination to dominate the Rwandese who defeated host nation Mali 74-70 points in their opening game on Friday. The efforts paid off for D’Tigers who also won the second quarter by 24-15 points to end the first half 55-38.

The third quarter was however better than the second quarter as D’Tigers ensured they subdued their opponents by winning the period with 29-12 points.

Going into the last quarter was however training for the 2015 Afrobasket champions who put every foot and basket right to confirm their supremacy over the Rwandese with 24-13 points to end the game with 108-53 points.

D’Tigers shooting guard Michael Efevberha again remains the leader in the team with his impressive performance that produced 16 points for Nigeria in the victory.

Nigeria centre Christopher Obekpa added seveb rebounds while Benjamin Uzor recorded six assists in the game.

With the two victories so far, Nigeria have recorded four points in the tournament.

In the other game played on Saturday, Cote d’Ivoire beat Senegal 67-60.